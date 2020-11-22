Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

BSBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 150.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.