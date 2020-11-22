Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 52.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 712.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 295,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.07.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

