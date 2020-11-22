Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperformer”

CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.70.

NYSE BMO opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after purchasing an additional 881,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $40,258,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 145.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 618,932 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

