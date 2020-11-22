Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Banner worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 84.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 21.8% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 40.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 151,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5,474.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $43.16 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

