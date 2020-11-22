Baozun (BZUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BZUN opened at $41.92 on Friday. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

Several research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

