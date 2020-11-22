Barclays Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $47.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

