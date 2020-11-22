Beacon Securities Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.68.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

