Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Update

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $33.80 on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

