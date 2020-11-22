Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

GFM stock opened at GBX 87.26 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million and a PE ratio of -79.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.16. Griffin Mining Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.05 ($1.20).

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

