Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

