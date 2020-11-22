BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $59,988,374.64 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

