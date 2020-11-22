BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $2,174,754.24 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.