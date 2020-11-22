Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Price Up 9.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 692,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 364,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.24.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

