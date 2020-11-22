Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,342,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

BIO opened at $569.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.77 and its 200-day moving average is $508.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

