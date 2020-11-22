Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $6.35. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 82,858 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

