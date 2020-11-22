BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $764.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

