BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BLRX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.07. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

