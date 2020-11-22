Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

