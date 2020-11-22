BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of UFP Industries worth $515,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,542. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

