BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.03% of Brooks Automation worth $512,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,886,754.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,444. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

