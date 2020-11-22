BlackRock Inc. Has $466.67 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.09% of Stericycle worth $466,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 651,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 403,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.69 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

