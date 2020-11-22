BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.88% of Crown worth $505,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Crown by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

