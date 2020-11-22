BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,575,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 435,241 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $496,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,045,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 323,096 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 87.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 243,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

