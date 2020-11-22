BlackRock Inc. Sells 335,629 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,673,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Commerce Bancshares worth $488,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

