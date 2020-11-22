BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

