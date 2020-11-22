Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.64. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 44,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

