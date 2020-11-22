Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 202.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

