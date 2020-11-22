Braskem (NYSE:BAK) versus REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Head-To-Head Survey

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40 REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.53%. Given Braskem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59% REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braskem and REX American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $12.72 billion 0.27 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.01 REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.23 $7.43 million $1.18 70.27

REX American Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Braskem on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

