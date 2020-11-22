Breedon Group plc (BREE.L)’s (BREE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00.

About Breedon Group plc (BREE.L)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

