Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bridgetown’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BTWNU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

