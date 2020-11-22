Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce sales of $268.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.39 million. Alkermes reported sales of $412.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

