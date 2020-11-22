Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.20 Million

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce sales of $460.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.82 million and the highest is $474.58 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

