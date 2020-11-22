Brokerages Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MediWound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.62.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

