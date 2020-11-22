Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,516 shares of company stock worth $4,180,732. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 296.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $136.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

