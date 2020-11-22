Brokerages Expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.28). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBOW. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

