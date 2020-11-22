Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price at $5.19

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $904,000. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.