Brokerages Set So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target at $14.87

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of SY stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 0.25.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in So-Young International in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

