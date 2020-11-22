Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,177 shares of company stock worth $7,071,670.

Several research firms recently commented on BBU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE BBU opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.