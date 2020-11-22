Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.03

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.45. Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 478,773 shares changing hands.

BU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $258.08 million and a PE ratio of 607.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.03.

About Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

