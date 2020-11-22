Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $568.50

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $568.50 and traded as high as $773.20. Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) shares last traded at $766.31, with a volume of 202,774 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,074 ($14.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 713.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 568.50.

About Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

