Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.74. 55,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 215,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

