C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

CHRW opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

