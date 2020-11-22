Cabot (CBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CBT opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

