Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Insider Purchases £2,407.04 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) insider Andrew Suckling bought 15,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,407.04 ($3,144.81).

Andrew Suckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Andrew Suckling bought 49,999 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.84 ($10,451.84).

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Suckling bought 78,904 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29).

Shares of LON KDNC opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Company Profile

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

