Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.80 ($0.19), with a volume of 743225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

Specifically, insider Andrew Suckling acquired 15,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £2,407.04 ($3,144.81). Also, insider Adrian Fairbourn acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,421.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,248.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

