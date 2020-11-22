Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $14.58. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caleres shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 27,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 746,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

