Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.05.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,074.92. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086.

CWB opened at C$29.32 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$36.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.8799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

