Cango (CANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cango has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Cango had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cango alerts:

NYSE CANG opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Cango has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.