Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

CNNE stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Cannae has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 2,999.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,173,200 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $72,639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 13,484.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after buying an additional 895,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cannae by 126.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,823,000 after buying an additional 744,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

