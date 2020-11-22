Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. Captor Capital had a negative net margin of 187.52% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Captor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.